Zimbabwe star Khama Billiat annoyed with AFCON exit

Striker Khama Billiat is disappointed Zimbabwe failed to make it to the knock out stage at the on-going 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking to AfricanFootball.com on Tuesday, Billiat said he did not imagine they would exit the tournament at the early stage.

“It is really very annoying that we are out and I have not scored a single goal,” said Billiat.

Zimbabwe drew 2-2 against the star studded Algerian team before losing 2-0 to Senegal.

The Zimbabwe team put up a good show in their last group game on Tuesday but lost 4-2 against a well motivated Tunisia team.

Although Billiat is disappointed he is glad they got the exposure in a tournament of such statute and thinks they will become a better team.

“We were facing seasoned teams like Senegal and Tunisia that have the experience. We we shall also become better,” added Billiat.

Billiat who helped South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns win the League title and CAF Champions League title is rated among the leading strikers in Africa.

He was named among the top players during the African Awards, although his teammate Denis Onyango scooped the African Player of the Year Award 2016 (African based).

