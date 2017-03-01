Zimbabwe superstar Khama Billiat robbed at gunpoint in South Africa

Zimbabwe and Mamelodi Sundowns star Khama Billiat reportedly escaped an armed robbery at an Engen in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Billiat was at an Engen garage in Kyalami, north of Johannesburg when six gunmen entered armed with AK-47 rifles, reports Sunday World.

The Zimbabwean was said to be buying prepaid electricity at the time and had his watch and wallet taken during the incident. He escaped unharmed after the gunmen forcibly extracted money from the convenience store ATM.

“It’s very unfortunate and sad that such crimes occur in our country. We are very happy though that Khama is not injured or harmed in anyway,” Sundowns spokesperson Thulani Thuswa is quoted as saying.

“I spoke to him [Billiat] not so long ago and is he also happy to have escaped with his life. I asked him and he said he was going to put in petrol and buy some minor stuff, including prepaid electricity.”

The Zimbabwean is currently injured nursing a dead leg and will miss the next few games, according to coach Pitso Mosimane.

Source: Kickoff.com

