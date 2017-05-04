Zimbabwean side CAPS United targeting two Ghanaian strikers to augment squad

Zimbabwean side CAPS United are seeking to sign two Ghanaian strikers to beef up their squad ahead of their historic participation in the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

The ambitious Zimbabwe outfit are expected to sign Nigerian Abasirim Chidiebere as the team prepare to go into the tournament full throttle.

Zimbabwe newspaper Herald have reported the Green Machines are targeting two forwards from Ghana to strengthen their strike force as they aim to qualify into the quarter-finals and possibly go all the way to the finals.

However, its unclear which Ghanaian players are been sort after by the Southern African side.

By Patrick Akoto

