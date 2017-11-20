Zulte Waregem coach Francky Dury: "Aidoo was too good"

Head coach of Zulte Waregem Francky Dury has heaped praises on Ghanaian defender Joseph Aidoo for a fantastic performance during his outfit's 1-0 defeat against KRC Genk in the Belgian Jupilar Pro League on Sunday.

The 21-year-old was impregnable at the heart of defense for Racing Genk as they recorded a narrow win against Zulte Waregem at the Regenboog stadion.

The former Inter Allies defender was adjudged the best player of the game, and Zulte coach Franck Dury could not shy away from commending the Ghanaian guardsman's efforts in thwarting his side aside.

"After a strong first quarter of Genk, we started playing football better, but we did not have many chances, Genk's defense was too good especially Paul [Aidoo], and in the end we did everything we could to scoring, but then we miss a bit of that sniper, we're in a lesser period now, and I'm responsible, I have to make sure that tomorrow the boys get their heads up again and back their rights," Dury told reporters.

Racing needed a 7th minute strike from Spanish forward Alejandro Pozuelo to win the maximum points, which extended their unbeaten run to eight games.

Aidoo joined KRC on a three-year deal from Swedish side Hammarby during the summer transfer window.

