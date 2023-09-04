10 Black Stars players arrive in camp ahead of crucial match against CAR

Ten Black Stars players have reportedly arrived in Ghana from their various clubs to begin preparations for their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Central African Republic (CAR).

Following the revelation of the 25-man squad on Saturday, the players are expected to begin camping in Kumasi on Monday after duties with their clubs over the weekend.

10 players have arrived at the Ghana camp to begin training, according to Mark Addo, vice president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Prior to the crucial game on Thursday, Mark Addo revealed this in an interview with Kumasi-based Kessben FM indicating that the rest are also expected to touch down before Tuesday.

“Per the information that I have about ten players have arrived in camp and the rest are expected to touch down before Tuesday," he said.

Black Stars are in first place in the qualification race with nine points, closely followed by Angola with eight points and the Central African Republic with seven points.

The four-time African champions must either draw or win the match on Thursday, September 7 at 4 p.m. local time to ensure their place in the competition, which will be held in Ivory Coast next year.

25-man squad invited by coach Chris Hughton below

Goalkeepers

Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Richard Ofori

Defenders

Alidu Seidu, Kingsley Schindler, Stephan Ambrosius, Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku, Nicholas Opoku, Baba Abdul Rahman, Gideon Mensah

Midfielders

Abdul Samed Salis, Baba Iddissu, Andre Ayew, Elisha Owusu, Edmund Addo, Mohammed Kudus, Ransford Koningsdorffer

Forwards

Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Ernest Nuamah, Osman Bukari, Joseph Painstil, Jonathan Sowah