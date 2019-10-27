10 things new GFA boss Kurt Okraku must do immediately

Congratulations to Kurt Okraku on his election to the high and emotive office of Ghana Football Association President.

Beating stiff competition from a field of six is, as surprising as it may sound, just the easy part. The hard work begins now. With a fractured, battered football family to lead, the Dreams FC owner – who has promised to relinquish that position now he’s GFA boss – must hit the ground running.

There is so much to do. And there is so little time, which means that speed and accuracy is of the essence. Prioritisation is also crucial, and here are Joy Sports Gary Al-Smith’s suggestions of the top 10 things to do to jumpstart the faulty Ghana FA engines.

10 THINGS TO DO:

1. Manage expectations. Create a perception around football that will make the nation fall in love with the GFA, again.

2. Bridge the gap in differences among the different factions in Ghana football.

3. Get domestic competitions underway, immediately. Sponsors or not, let’s move.

4. Conduct integrity/ethics training for players, referees, influential supporter groups and the media.

5. Formulate a strategy to engage the government on national teams, to be clear on its duties and obligations.

6. Educate Regional Football Associations on competition management. A national culture of professionalism begins at the grassroots.

7. Roll out his manifesto promise to make the Ghana Premier League autonomous, as soon as possible.

8. Improve the working conditions of GFA staff. This is key to motivate them to be ethical.

9. Find a permanent General Secretary quickly, preferably one with good experience in managing football. This person will ensure football runs free of agitations.

10. Make a decision on to sack or maintain Kwesi Appiah. His contract expires in December.

By: Gary Al-Smith || Joy Sports