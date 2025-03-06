100 days to go: African clubs set for historic FIFA Club World Cup as financial windfall looms

With 100 days remaining to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025â„¢, African football will witness a never-before-seen sports and financial milestone.

The championship, which will welcome 32 teams from all over the world, has four African giants: Al Ahly SC (Egypt), Esperance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), and Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco).

In a boost of immense magnitude, FIFA declared a USD 1 billion reward allocation to the teams participating, which will leave an innovative mark on clubs across the globe.

This financial injection, in addition to a new solidarity system, will not only benefit the four qualified teams but also trickle down to other African clubs.

Speaking on the development, FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasized the tournament's impact on world football development.

"The FIFA Club World Cup will be the highlight of club football, and every dollar that will be generated will be redistributed to clubs around the globe. This is a real expression of football solidarity."

The competition will start on June 14, 2025, with Inter Miami hosting Al Ahly in the first match.

The African clubs, meantime, are having it easy in preparation, with Ahly, Esperance, and Sundowns all occupied in the CAF Champions League quarter-finals in April.

With a huge financial windfall and an opportunity to perform on the global biggest stage, African clubs have a chance to rewrite history on the world's football stage.