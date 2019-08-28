11 foreign-based players to join Black Meteors camp ahead of Algeria clash

GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm that 11 foreign based players will join the Black Meteors squad ahead of the AFCON U-23 qualifier against Algeria to be played next month.

Head coach Ibrahim Tanko has invited 22 local based players to begin preparations and also justify themselves as the number will be pruned down to 12

Tanko will heavily really on the foreign based players as he considers them to be more fit and active in his selection criteria for the game.

This has been confirmed by Assistant coach Michael Osei in an interview.

“We are going to keep like 12 local players and augment the squad with 11 foreign players”.

“We are going to blend these players together and hope those coming will be in their best form since the season has started in Europe and then give the Algerians a good match”.

The Black Meteors will host Algeria on September 6 at the Accra Sports Stadium before the return encounter on September 10 in Algiers.

Winner of the two legged tie will book a place in the African U23 championship to be staged in Egypt from 8-22 November, 2019