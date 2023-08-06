11 players to leave Asante Kotoko as club embark on new direction

Asante Kotoko have decided to sever ties with 11 players ahead of the upcoming season, GHANASoccernet understands.

The Ghanaian heavyweights are looking to improve upon their difficulties last season which saw them finish fourth in the Ghana Premier League while suffering early knockouts from the CAF Champions League as well as the MTN FA Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors are taking the necessary actions to strengthen the club as the new season draws closer in order to compete in both the FA Cup competition as well as the highly competitive Ghana Premier League.

The board and management of the Kumasi-based club were recently dissolved, and interim management is currently in place.

On July 21, Kotoko's owner and life patron Otumfuo Osei Tutu II announced the creation of a four-person Interim Management Committee (IMC) made up of Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua, the Kontomponiaferehene and chartered accountant, James Kwesi Appiah, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, the new head coach, and Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, the administrative manager.

The IMC has officially informed eleven players that their services will no longer be required prior to the new season, according to Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

The decision to split ways with the players is viewed as an important aspect of the club's drive to restore their lost glory.

Abdul Rafiu Yakubu, Maxwell Agyemang, Andrews Kwadwo Appau, Mohammed Alhassan, Solomon Sarfo Taylor, and Samuel Boateng are among the players who are anticipated to leave the team.

The list also includes Ernest Osei Opoku, Evans Adomako, Clinton Opoku, Charles Owusu, and Dickson Afoakwa.