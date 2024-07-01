Vision FC announce full coaching staff for Ghana Premier League campaign

Newly-promoted Vision FC have finalized their technical team for their maiden Ghana Premier League campaign.

Head Coach Nana Agyemang will be assisted by an eight-man backroom staff which included former Hearts of Oak assistant coach Hamza Obeng Mohammed and Ibrahim Otoo.

The 46-year-old was named the club’s new manager last week, taking over from Obeng, who led the club to secure promotion to the Ghanaian Premier League.

Agyemang was the assistant manager of the Black Starlets at the recent WAFU U17 Championship held in Ghana.

He holds a UEFA B & CAF A Coaching Licences.

Cudjoe Addo, Theophilus Daitey and Theophil Carbonu retained their capacities as Goalkeeper’s Coach, Team Manager and Fitness Coach respectively.

Vision FC have hired Derrick Laryea as Video Analyst and Edward Ababio and Prince Charles Anokye will serve as the club’s physiotherapists.