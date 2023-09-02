12-goals Ghana Premier League striker earns debut Black Stars call-up 

In-form Medeama striker Jonathan Sowah a earned his maiden call-up to the Black Stars ahead of Ghana's clash against the Central African Republic (CAR) in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Ahead of the match which kicks off at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday, September 7, Chris Hughton has included Sowah in his 25-man squad following his remarkable performances with his club.

The 24-year-old has become the second local-based player to be named by Hughton after Hafiz Konkoni earned a late call-up a few months ago when Ghana played Madagascar in the qualifiers.

The forward attracted attention from the Black Stars technical team after leading his team to their first Ghana Premier League trophy at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Sowah was instrumental for his team having scored 12 goals in 18 appearances propelling them to a historic feat. He further showed his remarkable skills, by scoring a crucial goal at the Cape Coast Stadiuim against Remo Stars in the first leg of their CAF Champions League clash

His goal would later prove more pivotal as Medeama ended the second leg as victors after winning on shootouts following a 1-1 agregate scoreline in Nigeria.

Sowah alongside other notable forwards including Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Ernest Nuamah, Osman Bukari, and Joseph Painstil will aim to help the Black Stars secure qualification against their opponents at the Baba Yara Stadium as they clash in the final round of qualifiers on Thursday, September 7.

Ghana will need to avoid defeat to sail through to the competition while CAR would have to win to qualify for the much-anticipated tournament.