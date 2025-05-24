We will beat Kotoko to keep our title hopes alive - GoldStars coach Frimpong Manso

Bibiani GoldStars head coach Frimpong Manso has expressed confidence ahead of their must-win encounter against Asante Kotoko, stating that his team is determined to secure all three points.

Currently trailing league leaders Nations FC by just one point, the Miners will welcome the Porcupine Warriors to DUN's Park on Sunday for a pivotal Matchday 32 fixture.

In a pre-match interview with the club’s media team, Manso emphasised that winning the game is essential to keeping their title hopes alive.

“If you want to become a champion, it doesn’t matter the opposition, you need to also fight and win the game. That is what we should, we should try and win the game," he said.

Kickoff is set for 15:00 GMT.