Unity Cup: We will do everything to beat Nigeria - Ghana coach Otto Addo vows

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, has assured that they will do everything possible to beat Nigeria.

Ghana will renew the rivalry with their West African neighbours in the 2025 Unity Cup game at the Gtech Community Stadium on Wednesday night.

Despite leaving out key players for the four-nation tournament, Addo, speaking to the press, said they are seeking revenge from their last game and also to claim the bragging rights for the supporters, knowing very well the kind of rivalry that exists between the two nations

"The last friendly we lost, so we really want to beat them this time. I know about the rivalry, so games like these are very important and a win here can get the fans behind us, so we will have to do everything to win the game," the former Borussia Dortmund talent coach said.

The 48-year-old also emphasised that, although the match is officially a friendly, it carries much more weight given the historic competition between the two countries.

"It's a friendly but not really a friendly. We want our people to be proud of us, as it's always about who has a better team. We are hoping to be successful, even though it will be tough, but we would like to win," he added.

The winner will face either Jamaica or Trinidad and Tobago in the final on Saturday, May 31.