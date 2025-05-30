GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Kotoko coach Karim Zito predicts fierce clash against Medeama on Sunday

Published on: 30 May 2025
Karim Zito

Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito is bracing for a highly competitive encounter when his side takes on Medeama SC in a crucial Matchday 33 fixture of the Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors will welcome the Yellow and Mauve to the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off set for 15:00 GMT.

With only two matches remaining in the 2024/25 season, Kotoko currently sit third on the league table with 55 points and are pushing for a vital victory to keep their title hopes alive.

Speaking to the club’s media team ahead of the match, Zito acknowledged the quality of the opposition and the challenge that lies ahead.

"They will come all out," he said. "I know Medeama SC, and I know the quality they have. The moment doesn’t favour them, but I know they have good players with a good sense of judgement."

He also praised Medeama’s style of play, adding: "When it comes to consistency, Medeama also stands tall. They try to keep the ball, so when you see them playing, you will enjoy them, which tells you that the match will be very competitive."

