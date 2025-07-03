Hearts of Oak: Didi Dramani confident transfer ban will be lifted soon

Head coach of Hearts of Oak, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, has expressed optimism that the club's transfer ban will be resolved soon.

The Ghanaian giants have been slapped with a ban by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for failing to pay a $70,000 fee to New Edubiase United over the transfer of midfielder Salim Adams.

However, speaking to Joy Sports, Dramani expressed confidence that the issue will soon be addressed.

"I'm very positive. In the long run, it's all about monetary in balances that will be taken care of," the former Black Stars assistant coach said.

"I’m hoping that at the end of the day, the club will fulfil their obligations and will be free to do their business," Dramani added.

After a poor campaign in the 2024/25 football season, Didi Dramani will hope to turn around the fortunes of the club ahead of the 2025/26 football season.

Didi Dramani, who has signed a two-year deal, will lead Hearts out of the tunnel when they face Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday in the 2025 President's Cup.

Two days later, the Phobians will fly out to Nigeria for the Eko International Cup.