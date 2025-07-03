I am not giving up on Black Stars return, says Jonathan Sowah

Former Medeama SC striker Jonathan Sowah says he is eyeing a return to the senior national team, the Black Stars.

The former Danbort FC striker made his debut for the senior national team in September 2023 ahead of a friendly game against Liberia under the then-head coach, Chris Hughton.

Sowah grabbed an assist as Black Stars secured a 3-1 win at the Accra Sports Stadium. Since then, the 25-year-old has been out of the senior national team.

Speaking in an interview, Sowah, who now plays for Tanzanian side Singida Black Stars, says he is determined to make a return to the team despite past issues.

"I don't believe there is any issue with why I have been out of the Black Stars," he told Asempa FM.

"There was a qualifier where I was expected to be part of the squad, but I was left out, which affected me, but I am always committed to playing for the Black Stars, regardless of what has happened

"I am ready to compete to be the main striker of the Black Stars. I am still knocking at the doors of the Black Stars. I am not giving up. I want to replicate what Asamoah Gyan has done for Ghana," he added.

In his maiden season with Singida Black Stars, Jonathan Sowah scored 13 goals in 13 matches.