13th African Games: LOC Chairman confirms Ghana’s readiness

Ghana is ready to host the 13th African Games, according to Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC).

In an interview with SuperSport, Dr Ofosu-Asare expressed confidence in the country's preparedness for the multi-sport competition, which runs from March 8 to March 23.

The University of Ghana Stadium and the newly built Borteyman Sports Complex will serve as the main venues for the Games, while the Cape Coast Stadium and Accra Sports Stadium will host football events.

Dr Ofosu-Asare assured that all facilities are ready and in good condition, highlighting the upgrades made to the facilities at Legon.

He said, "Everything is ready, the facilities and the arrangements to host all those who are coming, we are really there we have put everything in place to host the entire continent."

"The facilities at Borteyman are ready. At Legon, we have also upgraded all the facilities."

The 2023 African Games carry added importance as they will serve as qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in several sports disciplines.

With preparations nearing completion, Ghana looks forward to hosting a successful event and contributing to the growth of sports across Africa.