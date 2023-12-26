13th African Games: LOC launches theme song

The Local Organizing Committee for the 13th African Games has launched the official song for the tournament.

The pomp and pageantry event held at the World Trade centre in Accra over the weekend, drew Diplomats, from the various Embassies, Consulates, and Missions, Heads of Sporting Federations, High-profile officials from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Sports Authority, as well as the general public.

The melodic and charming song titled: “Experience the African Dream” was composed by Forty-three year old Ghanaian musician and songwriter, Ebenezer Crassie, a.k.a, Oshogbo, C.E.O of Music Klinic, and fine-tuned by legendary highlife musician and President of the Musicians Union of Ghana, Bessa Simons.

A cultural troupe backed by Bessa Simons band performed the theme song to herald the launching with a an awesome rendition .

The Executive Chairman of the LOC Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare emphasized the importance of theme songs as tools that evoke passion and build anticipation. And urged the media to give the song adequate air-time promotion.

“The theme song is the soul of the African Games, and it is expected to evoke passion and draw following.” “I am pleading with the media to give the song the needed publicity as we promote it on various media platforms.” He said.

The competition to select the Theme song for the 13th African Games started with a list of three hundred entries which was shortlisted to ten by a team of music experts and further pruned down to three, out of which the eventual winner, Oshogbo, was selected.

On May 22, 2023, the criteria for entry into the competition, as well as, the prize monies were published in the Daily Graphic. The LOC now owns the exclusive rights to the Theme Song, per the rules of engagement.