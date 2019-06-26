16-year-old Ghanaian teenager Ewan Otoo signs pro contract with Celtic

Scottish Premier League giants Celtic have signed Ghanaian teenager Ewan Otoo on a two-year deal.

Otoo has already represented Scotland at the U16 level.

He started playing at Eastwood Boys Club and got spotted by Celtic scouts who pushed for his signing.

''I started playing for Celtic at the age of eight and have been featuring regularly in their youth team but only signed a two-year professional contract a couple of months ago to play at the youth level,'' the 16-year-old told

''The professional contract is signed at this level and I hope to excel so I can feature prominently at the senior level.''