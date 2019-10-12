18 local players invited to Black Meteors camp ahead of CAF U-23 championship

Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko has invited 18 local players to camp to start preparations ahead of the CAF U-23 championship in Egypt in November.

The players will be lodging at the Mplaza Hotel in Accra as the gaffer draw a training programme for them.

Three goalkeepers including Asante Kotoko duo Dan Lad Ibrahim and Kwame Baah have been named in the team.

Five defenders have also been named together with six midfielders and four attackers.

Meanwhile, the foreign contingent will be expected to join the team later on as preparations continue.

The Black Meteors have been drawn in group A of the AFCON U-23 championship alongside hosts Egypt, Cameroon and Mali.

The top two teams at the tournament get an automatic qualification to Tokyo 2020 with the third place team expected to qualify through play offs.

Below is the team 18 man squad

Kwame Baah- Asante kotoko Richmond Ayi- Hearts off oak Danlad Ibrahim – Asante kotoko

Defenders: Caleb Amankwaa- Aduana stars Frank Akoto-Hearts of Lions Williams Dankyi- Hearts off oak Zakaria Fuseini -Berekum Chelsea Emmanuel Cudjoe -Attram de visser

Midfielders: Braimah Foster-Berekum Chelsea, Michael Agbekpornu -Dreams FC Abdul Aziz Nurudeen- Vission FC Nasiru Hamzah -inter allies Mohamed Shiraz- New Edubiase Eric Abdul Razak- Okyeman planners

Attackers: Osei wusu Evans- Tema Youth Kwame Poku-Nkoransa Warriors Eric Dupey- Star Madrid Adiwoh Peter Ernest- Emmanuel FC