18-year-old Francis Abu's debut goal for Nordsjaelland earns Superliga fightback draw

Teenager Francis Abu climbed off the bench to score his first ever goal for Danish side Nordsjaelland to earn a 2-2 draw with their 2-2 draw with Silkeborg at home on Sunday in the Superliga.

The 18-year-old midfielder connected home from six yards after a failed clearance by the visitors to level the scoring in the 79th minute.

Abu playing his debut season in the Danish top-flight had come on in the 57th minute to replace Mads Aaquist.

The former Right to Dream Academy player was making his fifth league appearance for Nordsjaelland.

Silkeborg had taken a two-goal lead through Shkodran Maholli in the 28th minute and seven minutes later by Mads Kaalund.

Abu's countryman Mohammed Kudus pulled one back for the home team in the 52nd minute.

But Nordsjaelland had to thank goalkeeper Nicolai Oppen Larsen who saved a last minute penalty after defender Kian Hansen was sent off for a tackle inside the box.