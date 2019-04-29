1860 Munich coach looking for AWOL Ghanaian striker Prince Owusu

German born Ghanaian forward Prince Osei Owusu angrily left the dressing room of 1860 Munich after he was substituted in the 46th minute of their defeat to Karlsruher.

The 22-year old, who was having a difficult game was taken off for Semi Belkahia, leaving the attacker disappointed.

Osei-Owusu, who is on loan from Armenia Bielefield is yet to return to camp with manager of 1860 Munich Daniel Bierofka considering his options with four games left in the season.

"Sure, that was not enough of him," said the coach sternly. "Now we have to see who plays the next weeks forward."

"I do not know where he is", puzzles Bierofka about the listless body language of the attacker: "Then you might have to ask him yourself."

Osei Owusu could return to parent club after an underwhelming loan stint where he has scored on twice in 13 appearances.