1860 Munich desperate to sign Prince Osei Owusu from Arminia Bielefeld

German side 1860 Munich have intensified their pursuit of Ghanaian forward Prince Osei Owusu in the summer transfer window.

The Bundesliga III side want to sign the player on loan spell after impressing during his first stint between January to June.

However, the club is financial strained to meet the demands of both the player and Arminia Bielefeld.

Sporting Director of the Munich based club, Günther Gorenzel revealed the club is interested in resigning the 22-year old.

"Yes, Prince is a candidate, but we must first see how Bielefeld plans with him and whether a loan is again up for discussion," said Günther Gorenzel.

Meanwhile, Osei Owusu does not look likely to feature in manager Uwe Neuhaus side this season.

Owusu score three in 16 appearances for 1860 Munich last season.