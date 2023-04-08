$1million for GPL promotion not in our possession- GFA

Ghana Football Association Executive Council member, Samuel Anim Addo has defended the FA's role in the promotion of the Ghana Premier League following a reported one million dollar allocation for the creation of awareness.

Against the many complaints from Ghanaian football lovers suggesting the GFA had been ineffective with the said amount, Anim Addo has clarified that a dime is not in the association's possession for any activity of that sort.

According to him the sponsors of the league, betPawa, are rather responsible for publicity and promotion with the one million dollars.

“People are saying that the GFA should use some one million dollars, the one one million dollars is not with the FA,” he told Citi Sports.

“Unfortunately, the money is with the sponsors. They said they are using it their way as part of the package.

“It’s not with the FA; the GFA uses our social media handles regularly. You would bear witness with me that we’ve done well when it comes to video materials, a lot of production; highlights, we have done very well with that,” Anim Addo told Citi FM.