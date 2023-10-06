2014 World Cup: Asamoah Gyan insists Kevin-Prince Boateng was sacked for disrespecting Kwesi Appiah

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has shed light on the circumstances that led to coach Kwasi Appiah's decision to remove Kevin-Prince Boateng from the Black Stars camp during the 2014 World Cup.

Gyan revealed that Coach Appiah believed Boateng had shown disrespect on multiple occasions, which ultimately led to his dismissal from the team.

The incident in question occurred at the training grounds and unfolded in front of the entire team, prompting the coach's action.

Responding to a tweet criticizing him for not supporting Boateng, Gyan explained that the team had supported Boateng behind the scenes, but Coach Appiah had reached a breaking point due to Boateng's repeated disrespect.

Gyan took to Twitter to clarify the situation, stating, "Kevin's case happened at the training grounds between him and the coach in front of everybody. So that was the coach's decision because the coach felt Kevin disrespected him several times with his choice of words. One thing Kevin didn't know is we defended him behind the scenes several times. But on that day, the coach couldn't take it anymore and reacted. That was the first time I saw Kwesi Appiah get angry and reacted. So Kevin's case was the coach's call. That's the truth as the captain of the team."