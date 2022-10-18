2014 World Cup: Kwesi Appiah needed to be a bit stronger - Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Former Ghana Sports Minister Elvis Afriyie Ankrah believes the 2014 World Cup results could have been better if coach Kwesi Appiah had been a bit stronger.

Appiah was decent but weak, according to Ankrah, and this may have been one of the reasons Ghana, despite having a talented squad, did not advance beyond the group stage.

"It’s not about Black or White Coach, it’s about capacity. I think Coach Kwesi Appiah with the Black Stars at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil was decent, but he showed some weakness. I kept on saying that he needed to be a bit stronger with the squad,” he told Class FM.

Ghana's campaign in Brazil was a disaster, with players threatening to boycott training over unpaid appearance fees, which were eventually paid after the government flew $3 million to Brazil, and Sulley Muntari and Kevin-Prince Boateng ejected from camp for gross indiscipline.

Ghana earned one point after drawing with eventual champions Germany and losing to the United States and Portugal.

Ghana are hoping for a trouble-free campaign in the upcoming tournament in Qatar, where they will face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage.