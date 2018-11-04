2018 AWCON: Algeria coach names provisional squad

Algeria national team head coach Radia Fertoul has named 24 players as her provisional ahead of the Women's AFCON.

The list includes Assia Sidhoum, Yasmine Myriam Benlazar, Mograne Belkhiter, Lydia Belkacemi, Lina Khelif and Ines Boutaleb all plying their trades in France.

Canada based Imane Chabel also made the cut.

Fertoul is expected to prune the squad and announce her final list before the tournament kicks off on 17th November

The team will travel to Ivory Coast on Sunday evening where they will be training for sometime before jetting to Ghana.

Algeria take on hosts Ghana in the tournament's opener on Saturday, 17th November at the Accra Sports Stadium.