2018 AWCON: Each Bayana Bayana player to pocket $12,000 should they win the competition

The South African Football Association and sponsor's of the Banyana Banyana Sasol have put together a remuneration structure for the 21 players selected for the upcoming Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

The South Africans are looking to win the competition for the first time in their history and, should they do this, the players will share a performance bonus of R2 520 000 ($ 180,643), which is R160 000 ($12,000) per player.

The senior women's team, who have finished as runners up in the competition four times, will share a performance bonus of R1 575 000 ($ 41,218), which is R75 000 ($5,376) a player, if they come second again.

A third-place finish would see the players sharing a performance bonus of R1 260 000 ($ 90,321), which is R60 000 ($ 4,301) a player.

Going into the tournament, the participation fee for the players stands at R840 000. That's R40 000 a player, so there's a lot more to play for when it comes to bonuses.

Finishing in the top three guarantees Banyana a spot in next year's FIFA World Cup, set to be played in France.

Having qualified for the Olympics on two occasions previously, Banyana are now looking book themselves a spot at the World Cup for the first time.

Source: kickoff