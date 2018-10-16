2018 AWCON: Final inspection by CAF ongoing in Cape Coast, Elmina

The final inspection by CAF ahead of the 2018 Africa Women's Nations Cup is underway in Cape Coast and Elmina.

CAF Deputy General Secretary in charge of football and development, Anthony Baffoe is currently inspecting facilities at the Cape Coast stadium.

Together with his team from the continent's governing body, they will move to Nduom Sports Stadium in Elmina to conclude their inspection.

The Cape Coast stadium will host four teams while the Nduom stadium will serve as a training venue for the teams.