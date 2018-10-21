2018 AWCON finals: Ghana to play Algeria in tournament opener

Hosts Ghana will play North African giants Algeria in the tournament opener on Saturday, 17 November, 2018 in a Group A clash.

The Black Queens will host Les Fennecs Dames at the Accra Sports Stadium at 15:30 GMT.

Algeria are making their fifth appearance at the African championship after a 6-3 aggregate win over Ethiopia in the qualifiers.

Ghana will later host Mali on 20 November, 2018 at the same venue and then face Cameroon three days later.

The top two teams from the pool will advance to the semi-final of the tournament.