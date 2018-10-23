2018 AWCON: Forget Cameroon; let's focus on Algeria and Mali - Adwoa Bayor

Former Black Queens captain Grace Adwoa Bayor has stated that too much emphasis should not be placed on Cameroon as Algeria and Mali could pose an equal threat to Ghana's ambition of winning the upcoming Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

The Queens have been paired together with Mali, Algeria, and Cameroon in Group A.

Several Ghanaians have raised concerns about the danger Cameroon could cause following their exploits on the continent.

The former Ghana star says she is more perturbed about the two underdogs (Mali and Algeria).

“Everyone is saying Cameroon but I think we must watch Mali and Algeria who are underdogs,” she spoke to the media.

“Algeria and Mali will be coming into the tournament with no pressure because nothing is expected from them but I must tell you, they could cause problems.”

Ghana lost 2-1 to Algeria at the group stage in the 2014 edition of the competition and defeated Mali 1-0 in the last edition of the tournament.”