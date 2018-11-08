2018 AWCON: Kenya FA heads to CAS over Equatorial Guinea reinstatement

Head of Communications for Kenya Football Federation, Bary Otieno has stated his outfit will appeal against the decision to reinstate Equatorial Guinea for the Africa Women's Africa Nations Cup.

On Wednesday, Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed in a statement that they had reinstated Equatorial Guinea and thus killing the hopes of Kenya’s Harambee Starlets from taking part in the tournament that is set to kick-off on November 17 in Ghana.

Kenya had appealed against the inclusion of Annette Jacky Messomo in the squad that eliminated the Starlets, and on September 8, the CAF Disciplinary Council ruled in favour of the East African nation.

The latest development to once again reinstate Equatorial Guinea, came just a day after the Kenyan federation threatened to pull out the Starlets from the tournament owing to luck of funds.

Speaking to Happy FM, Otieno insists they will appeal the ruling until justice is served.

"We want the tournament to be postponed until our case is heard," Otieno told Happy FM.

"We are not willing to give our position to Equatorial Guinea to come for the AWCON 2018."

"If CAF wants the AWCON 2018 to take place, then it should be a 9-country tournament or the tournament should be put on hold."

"We believe we have a strong case that's why we are going to CAS. Cameroon football federation has qualified that the player in question is their player so CAF decision took us by surprise."

"Millions of Kenya football lovers are being denied the opportunity to enjoy this AWCON which is not fair. This is a big opportunity for us to showcase our talents and develop our football."

Read the statement from the Kenya FA below;

A statement from CAF yesterday indicated that the appeal BORD Of CAF after a meeting have decided on the following with regards to the appeal lodged by Equatorial Guinea;

1. The appeal lodged by the Equatoguinean Football Federation is admissible 2. The decision in 001-CAI-08-09.2018 is overruled 3. The player Annette Jacky Messomo is eligible to play for the National Team Of Equitorial Guinea 4. The National Team Of Equitorial Guinea is reintegrated in the Total African Women’s Cup Of Nations 2018