2018 World Cup: Belgium 2-0 England - Three Lions finish fourth at World Cup after Eden Hazard seals Belgium win

England were beaten 2-0 by Belgium in their World Cup third place play-off on Saturday.

The Three Lions were left devastated on Wednesday night as they were beaten by Croatia in extra-time in the semi-final.

Nobody expected England to get anywhere near the last four but they were 20 minutes from their first World Cup final since 1966.

Before returning home they faced a play-off with Belgium, who were beaten by France in their semi-final on Tuesday.

But England came unstuck for the second time this summer against Roberto Martinez's men after goals from Thomas Meunier and Eden Hazard.

The victory secures third spot for Belgium as England end a fantastic summer with a defeat.