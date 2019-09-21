2019/20 Ghana Premier League kicks off on November 3

The new Ghana Premier League season is scheduled to start on November 3, 2019 according to a proposal by the Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association

The 2017/18 season was halted after a documentary which exposed corruption in the game leading to a ban on all football activities in the country and the set up of the Normalisation Committee by FIFA, CAF and the government of Ghana

After a year without the league, the NC after holding Congress to adopt the new statues have proposed November 3 for the 2019/20 season to commence

According to the new calendar sighted by GHANAsoccernet.com, the season will start on November 3 and end on Sunday June 14, 2020.

Monday October 14 to December 30 has been scheduled for the registration of players and officials whereas teams are expected to submit their venues for inspection from October 15 to Monday October 30.