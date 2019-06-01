2019 AFCON: Black Stars defender Baba Rahman sure of winning trophy

Ghana defender Abdul Rahman Baba is confident the Black Stars will win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Chelsea star revealed that they are all eager to bring the title home for the first time since 1982.

“Our dream is to go to Egypt and win the trophy, it has been long since Ghana won it and that is the target we have set for ourselves.” Baba told footballmadeinghana.com

“Undoubtedly every Ghanaian want us to bring the cup home, you can feel the atmosphere, everyone is ready. We will go to Egypt and fight till the end.”

“The president of Ghana has also motivated us, he has urged us to go all out and it is one of the biggest inspirations driving us on.” He added.

The Black Stars will battle Benin, defending champions Cameroon and minnows Guinea Bissau in the Group stages as they seek to win the fifth elusive AFCON trophy.