2019 AFCON: Black Stars switch to full gear in training

The Black Stars have switched into serious training mode at the team's training camp in Dubai ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has bee trimming the rough edges of his team ahead of the continent's football flagship tournament.

The gaffer has named his final 23-man squad for the tournament.

FC Porto striker Abdul Majeed Waris was the biggest casualty after he was left out of the Nations Cup for the third time.

The Black Stars have will battle Cameroon, Guinea-Bissau and Benin in group F.