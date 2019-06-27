2019 AFCON: Čukarički star Samuel Owusu set for first Ghana start against Cameroon

Samuel Owusu is set to be handed his full Ghana debut against Cameroon in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, according to GHANAsoccernet.cm sources.

The winger made his first appearance as a substitute in the country's 2-2 draw against Benin in the group C opener on Tuesday.

However, the Serbia-based prodigy had to be sacrificed after just 24 minutes following a red card to defender John Boye.

Owusu immediately announced his presence when he cut in from the right and unleashed a curler.

He is expected to replace Manchester City-owned wideman Thomas Agyepong, who has been ruled out of the game due to injury.

The speedster will bring bite to the attacking machinery of the four-time champions as they need a win against the Indomitable Lions to put their campaign back on track.

Owusu capped an incredible campaign in Serbia after earning a call-up into the Black Stars.

He has been tipped to be the revelation at Africa's football flagship tournament.

Ghana will battle Cameroon in a must-win game after being forced to draw 2-2 against the Squirrels on Tuesday.