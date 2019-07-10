2019 AFCON: Girlfriends of Black Stars players besieged camp in a shocking sexual rendezvous

Girlfriends of Ghana players besieged the team's camp in Egypt as coach Kwesi Appiah failed to show leadership over the sexual expedition, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

In a shocking postmortem of the country's disastrous 2019 Africa Cup of Nations campaign, players enjoyed erotic rendezvous with their partners at the expense of focusing on the task.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands the lack of personal discipline was one of the chief reasons for the team's lack of energy and firepower as the team exited the competition in the most disgraceful manner.

The girlfriends lodged at the same hotel in Ismailia providing comfort for the players who showed lack of desire to end the country's 37-year-wait for an African crown.

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah found no answers to the 'invasion' of players' girlfriends in camp as diagnosis of the country's shambolic performance continues unabated.

The Ghanaian gaffer completely lost control as players sneaked in to sleep with their girlfriends in separate rooms in complete breakdown of discipline. They had easy access to women as they distracted the players' focus. It appeared a relaxed holiday for the Ghanaian players while other nations had tight security to ward of the 'intruders'. The lack of fully-focused mindset crippled the country's campaign as the team lost 5-4 on penalties to Tunisia to exit the competition.

There was no business-like approach from the players as they enjoyed bouts of sexual rendezous with their partners - in clear violation of the team's code of conduct.