2019 AFCON: I wasn't part of Kwesi Appiah's plans - Asamoah Gyan

Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan has revealed he wasn't part of Kwesi Appiah plans during the country's disastrous 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The 33-year-old iconic figure was restricted to the substitute bench and used sparingly during the tournament in the North African country.

The country's leading top scorer failed to score at the tournament for the first time since 2008 due to lack of playing opportunities.

And the former Sunderland hitman has admitted he was not part of the coach's plans for the tournament.

"I was not part of his (Kwesi Appiah) plans. I don't think so. For what I feel, in terms of what went on, I was not part of his plans," he told Asempa FM

"For me as a natural human being, I don't think I was part of his plans.

However, it doesn't mean he does not like like me as a human being. But he felt he didn't need me at that time. He took his decision and I see it as normal."

Gyan was stripped of the captaincy few weeks to the start of the tournament in Egypt which sparked massive controversy in the West African nation.

He rescinded his decision to retire from the international duty after a conversation with the Ghana's president Nana Akufo Addo.