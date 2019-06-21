2019 AFCON: Iconic Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan backs new boys to aid title push

Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan has backed the debutante to impact positively on the team ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which kick- starts tonight (Friday) in Egypt.

Coach Kwesi Appiah has named five new boys for the continent's flagship in Egypt this summer.

Youngsters Samuel Owusu and Kwabena Owusu, Caleb Ekuban and Joseph Aidoo as well as Kasim Nuhu are the new boys named in the 23-man squad.

And the country's iconic star Asamoah Gyan believes they have the requisite qualities to help the team achieve the ultimate.

“It is an all-round team and these new boys are hungry and ready to make the nation proud. They showed some good skills against South Africa and that is good for the team. We will support them with our experience and we will see what happens.

"The tournament will not be easy and it is longer than before. We will have to play about seven games and it will not be easy. In addition, it will be hot in Egypt in terms of the weather.

"But we will make sure we push harder. We are about to end our training camp and we will be ready for Egypt. The fans should keep praying for us and hopefully, we will get there and do what we do best.”

Ghana will host neighbours Benin in their group F opener on Tuesday before facing Guinea-Bissau and Cameroon.