2019 AFCON: NSA board member Panwum praises Sports Minister for 'excellent' organisation of fans to Egypt

National Sports Authority Board Member and Presidential Staffer Seth Panwum has commended the Sports Minister Kwame Asiamah for mobilizing fans to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Panwum is impressed with the criteria used to select supporters for the tournament.

So far there are no challenges at their residential bases during their stay in the country.

''Every part of the country has been represented here in Egypt to support the National team devoid of political representation,'' Panwum said.

Panwum, the former Wa All Stars General Manager, has predicted victory for the Black Stars against Guinea Bissau on Tuesday in Suez.