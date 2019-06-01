2019 AFCON: President Akufo-Addo promises to watch Ghana's first match against Benin

Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo has promised to be in Egypt to watch the Black Stars opening match at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations against Benin.

The President made the promise when he hosted players and officials of the Black Stars to a farewell reception at the Jubilee House on Thursday night ahead of the team’s departure to Abu Dhabi for a training camp on Saturday.

“The year of return”, that’s your slogan of the year. This indeed is the year of return,” he stated.

“It’s my intention to come and watch your first match on the 25th of June. I will be in Egypt to see you play and if with God’s grace, which I believe he will give us, and we make the final I am going to come there as well and watch.

“I will bring you the support of the entire nation. So we wish you the very best of luck and, hopefully, the next time we meet each other it will be good times again for Ghanaian football. I know you are ready and crying for it so go out there and let our people also be happy. They have been moaning for too long and the time is now to lift their spirits,” he noted.

The President was hopeful that the Black Stars would win the nation’s fifth AFCON title in Egypt so he would host the team again at the same venue on their return home with the enviable trophy.