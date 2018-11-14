2019 AFCON qualifier: Ex-Ghana skipper Kwasi Owusu advises Black Stars to eschew complacency against Ethiopia

Former Ghana captain Kwasi Owusu has advised the Black Stars to guard against complacency ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.

Ghana occupy third position on the Group F log with four points but with two outstanding games due to the cancellation of last month's double header against Sierra Leone.

And ahead of the game against the Walias of Ethiopia, Kwasi Owusu urged the Black Stars not to look down upon their Eastern African counterparts.

"This is a game that can prove that Ghana still have quality in their squad or not so a lot is at stake," the former Ghana skipper told Goal.

"Since Sierra Leone are not part of the qualifiers anymore due to the ban from Fifa, the Black Stars must avoid complacency because even a draw in Addis Ababa will end our dreams of making the Afcon finals. The players should not think that they can easily win or repeat the 5-0 defeat they recorded against Ethiopia in the first leg in front of their home fans.

"There are several players in Ghana team who are yet to taste a top competition so this is a golden opportunity for them to help and secure qualification. They should play wholeheartedly to save their future. I remember at a point in my career, I had to motivate myself in many games because I wanted to achieve something for myself so that I will be remembered after retirement."

"I scored many incredible goals in crucial games and a lot of young footballers who know of my goalscoring prowess in the past visit me for advice," he added.

Until 2013, Owusu, who captained Ghana at the 1970 Afcon held in Sudan, was the country's all-time top scorer with 36 goals before Asamoah Gyan equalled the feat. The Kayserispor striker has since extended his tally to 51 goals.