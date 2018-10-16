2019 AFCON qualifier Group B: Cameroon held by Malawi in Blantyre

Malawi drew 0-0 with Cameroon in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification Group B at the Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Tuesday.

As a result, the Flames remained third on the group standings, while the Indomitable Lions also remained at the top of the table.

Malawi's Flames were seeking vengeance against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, who under the guidance of Dutch legend Clarence Seedorf.

The Indomitable Lions had defeated the Flames 1-0 courtesy of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's goal in an encounter which was played in Yaounde.

The hosts' attack was led by experienced striker Chiukepo Msowoya, who was once on the books of South African giants Orlando Pirates.

Cameroon defence which was marshalled by Greece-based defender Banana Yaya were able to contain Malawi in the first-half.

The score was 0-0 during the half-time between Malawi and Cameroon.

The Flames continued to search for the opening goal after the restart against Cameroon, who are set to host next year's AFCON finals.

Spain-based striker Karl Toko Ekambi was introduced by the Indomitable Lions after the hour-mark as they looked to break the deadlock.

However, Malawi were solid and organized at the back, and they were able to frustrate the Cameroon attackers.

Ultimately, the game ended in a 0-0 draw with Malawi and Cameroon sharing the spoils on the day.