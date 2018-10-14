2019 AFCON qualifier Group B: Morocco score last-gasp goal to deny plucky Comoros in Casablanca

A injury time goal saw Morocco secure a slender 1-0 win over Comoros in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Group B match at the Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca on Saturday.

The opening half was a rather dull affair with both sides struggling to maintain possession and unable to create decent goal scoring chances.

Morocco did see more of the ball but their decision making in the final third was poor, as was their shooting on goal.

Consequently, the first half ended goalless.

The second half saw the Comoros find their feet a bit and they started to threaten the Morocccan goal, but much like their opponents they were dreadful in and around the box.

Morocco finished the stronger of the two teams and found the winning goal in the 97th minute courtesy of a strike from Faycal Fajr, 1-0.

The result sees Morocco register their second win and move up to second place in Group B, one point of behind Cameroon while Comoros are last with a point.

The two countries will lock horns again next week Tuesday in another 2019 Afcon qualifier.