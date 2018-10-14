2019 AFCON qualifier Group E: Idion Ighalo bags a hat-trick as Super Eagles clobber Libya at home

Nigeria moved above Group E 2019 Africa Cup of Nations rivals Libya following a 4-0 win over the North African's at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo Saturday.

Odion Ighalo scored a hat-trick for the hosts who now occupy second spot in the group, a point behind South Africa who demolished the Seychelles 6-0 in Soweto earlier today.

The Super Eagles opened the scoring as early as the fourth minute following a mistake by Libyan goalkeeper Mohamed Abdaula. Having coughed up possession inside his own area, the Mediterranean Knights skipper would go on to foul Ighalo leaving the referee with no choice, but to point to the spot.

Ighalo duly stepped up and converted from 12 yards, sending a rasping shot into the bottom-left corner of the net to send the home fans into delirium.

The Super Eagles continued to dominate proceedings and would hit the woodwork on two occasions through Wilfred Ndidi and Jamilu Collins before the break. But, Libya were still in the game at the halfway point with Ighalo's opener the difference at the interval.

Nigeria finally doubled their lead in the 58th minute through that man Ighalo who ran onto a defence splitting pass by Alex Iwobi before rounding the shot-stopper and firing home into an empty net.

The former Watford man duly completed his treble in the 69th minute, bundling home on the rebound following good work down the right flank by Ahmed Musa in build-up to the goal.

Samuel Kalu capped a perfect day at the office for the Super Eagles in the final minute of regulation time, curling home an unstoppable right-footed shot into the corner of the net.