2019 AFCON qualifier: In-form Ghanaian striker Godsway Donyoh ignored for Ethiopia clash

Ghana attacker Godsway Donyoh has been overlooked by Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah despite his rich goal scoring for in the Danish League.

The 24-year-old has not been invited for all-important 2019 Africa Cup of Nation qualifier against Ethiopia in Addis Ababa.

The FC Nordsgaelland player has netted seven goals in 11 Danish Superliga games this season and he is the hottest striker from the country now. But instead, Appiah has opted for experienced strikers.

Donyoh is on the radar of English Premier League side Everton for a January move.

Despite his fine form, the 24-year old will not be part of Ghana's squad for the game against Ethiopia on November 18.