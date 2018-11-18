2019 AFCON qualifier: Inter Allies ace Victorien Adebayor nets brace as Niger secure victory over Eswatini

Inter Allies forward Victorien Adebayor netted a brace as Niger secured a 2-1 away victory against Eswatini in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification Group J match at the Mavuso Sports Centre in Manzini on Sunday.

The win sees the Menas climb up to third place on the group standings, while Sihlangu Semnikati slipped down to the fourth spot.

The two teams went into the match having already failed to qualify for the 2019 AFCON finals which will be hosted by Cameroon.

The hosts took an early lead through Sifiso Nkambule, who beat Niger goalkeeper Kassaly Dauoda to make it 1-0 to Eswatini 19 minutes into the game.

Eswatini were able to hold on to their lead and they were leading 1-0 at the interval.

Niger fought back after the restart and they restored parity in the 55th minute when Victorien Adebayor scored to make it 1-1 for Niger.

The visitors then pushed for their second goal and they managed to grab a late winning goal in the closing stages of the game.

Adebayor was the man, who sealed Niger's 2-1 win over Eswatini when he netted with 13 minutes left on the clock.