2019 AFCON qualifier: Ivory Coast name strong squad for Guinea clash

Ivory Coast coach Ibrahim Kamara have named a strong squad for their crucial 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Guinea this month.

The list includes four new debutants Souleymane Doumbia (Grasshoppers Zurich), Comara Cheick (WAC Casablanca), El Hadj Dante, Vice Champion of the Games of La Francophonie 2017 (Lys de Sassandra) and Yacou Meité (Reading).

In-form Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha retains his place in the team as the Elephants hope to claim full spoils in Conakry.

Ivory Coast are three points behind leaders Guinea with a win guaranteeing them top spot.

Goalkeepers : El Hadj Dante (Lys Sassandra), Badra Ali (FS Stars, South Africa), Gbohouo Sylvain (TP Mazembe, DR Congo)

Defenders : Eric Bailly (Manchester United, England), Aurier Serge (Tottenham, England), Mamadou Bagayoko (KV Mechelen, Belgium), Konan Ghislain (Stade Reims, France), Souleymane Doumbia (Grasshoppers Zurich, Switzerland), Comara Cheick ( WAC Casablanca, Morocco), Kanon Wilfried (Ado The Hague, The Netherlands)

Midfielders : Seri Michael (Fulham FC, England), Serey Dié (FC Bale, Switzerland), Victorien Angban (FC Metz, France), Jean Philippe Gbamin (Mainz, Germany), Kessie Franck (AC Milan, Italy), Doukouré Cheick (Levante UD, Spain)

Attackers : Kodjia Jonathan (Aston Villa, England), Assale Roger (Young Boys Bern, Switzerland), Pepe Nicolas (Lille, France), Max Gradel (Toulouse FC, France), Bayo Vakoun (Dunajska Streda, Slovakia), Yacou Meite ( Reading, England), Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace, England)