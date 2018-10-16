2019 AFCON qualifier: Uganda extend Group L lead after impressive win over Lesotho

Uganda secured a 2-0 win over Lesotho in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification Group L on Tuesday.

The encounter was played at the Setsoto Stadium in Lesotho's capital city, Maseru.

The Likuena were seeking revenge against the Cranes, who had defeated 3-0 in a match which was played in Kira over the weekend.

It took only six minutes for the Cranes to break the deadlock after the Likuena defence was exposed.

Croatia-based forward Farouk Miya hit the back of the net to make it 1-0 to Uganda - beating Lesotho goalkeeper Likano Mphuthi.

The visitors continued attacking after taking the lead and they managed to double their lead in the 35th minute.

It was Miya again, who found the back beating Mphuthi for the second time - making it 2-0 to Uganda.

Uganda were 2-0 up during the half-time break.

Likuena defended much better after the restart and they pushed forward as they looked to pull one back.

However, Uganda head coach Sebastien Desabre decided to make a change - introducing defensive minded Isaac Muleme.

The visitors were able to contain Lesotho in the latter stages of the encounter.

Ultimately, Uganda emerged 2-0 winners over Lesotho on the day.

The victory saw the Cranes extend their lead at the top of the group standings, while Likuena also remained fourth on the table.